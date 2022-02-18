Aventus Utility Token One Day Volume Hits $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00108025 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

