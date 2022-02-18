Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $52.55. 381,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,514. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Avient has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Avient by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.