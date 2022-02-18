Axa S.A. Buys 10,800 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $26,769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

