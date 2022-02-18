Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macerich by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macerich by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 149,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

