Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 67,792 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

