Axa S.A. Takes $516,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

