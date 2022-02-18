Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,415.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $58,769.60 and $44,415.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00306471 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

