AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,696. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

