AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,558. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.