AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,558. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.