B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Commercial Co.'s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.42 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

