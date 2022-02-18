Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,509 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

