Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 672,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

