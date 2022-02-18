Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,644,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

