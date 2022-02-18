Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $271.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,496 shares of company stock valued at $232,957. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

