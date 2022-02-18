Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $273.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average is $271.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

