Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.87 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

