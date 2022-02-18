Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 10,455 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

