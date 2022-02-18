BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $204,888.09 and $70.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

