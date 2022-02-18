Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,473. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

