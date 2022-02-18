BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $32.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,797,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.