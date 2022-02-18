Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $287,169.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.26 or 0.06992791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,216.00 or 1.00176687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

