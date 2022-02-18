Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 10,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BHIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

