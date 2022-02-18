Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) versus Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Head to Head Contrast

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Danone N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Danone 6 7 4 0 1.88

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 228.64%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Danone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danone $26.98 billion 1.61 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Danone beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

