Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1182667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

