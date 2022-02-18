BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.19. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

