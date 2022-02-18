BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 178,255 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

