BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.15 on Friday. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

