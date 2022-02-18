Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. 442,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

