Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.23 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $15.70 or 0.00038974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $179.23 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001895 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

