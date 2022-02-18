BitCore (BTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,186.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $119,186.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.24 or 0.06998897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00290828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00776361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014130 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00406089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00218468 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

