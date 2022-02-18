Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,095. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

