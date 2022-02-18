BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

