BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.67).
A number of brokerages have commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
