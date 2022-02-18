Blend Labs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 call options.

BLND stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,183 shares of company stock worth $73,891 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

