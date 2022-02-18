Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.04 to $1.52 EPS.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. 408,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.88 million, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blucora by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.