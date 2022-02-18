Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $82.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 18504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,106,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

