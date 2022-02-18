BMO Capital Markets Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

