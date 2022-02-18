Bonk Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00107283 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

