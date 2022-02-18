Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth $7,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Boqii has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

