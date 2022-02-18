Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,726,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,892,000 after buying an additional 1,359,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

