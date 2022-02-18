Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Brady has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE BRC opened at $48.89 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

