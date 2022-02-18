Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 544,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

