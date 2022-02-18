Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $17.93.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

