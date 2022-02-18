Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

