Brokerages Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.34 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 931,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 864.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $275,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

