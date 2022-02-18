Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

ELY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 1,634,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.