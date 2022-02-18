Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.62. 2,356,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,812. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.26. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.