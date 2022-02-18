Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

