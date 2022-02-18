Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Materialise by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Materialise has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

