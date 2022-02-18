Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

DLTH opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

