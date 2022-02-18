Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MDNA stock remained flat at $$1.71 on Friday. 11,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

